William “Bill” “Timber” Vozenilek, Sr., 72, of Walker, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at his home. Visitation: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, at the funeral home. Burial: Davis Cemetery, rural Center Point, Iowa.

Survivors include his children, William (Lynette) Vozenilek, Jr. of Walker, Shelly (Mike Larson) Vozenilek of Hiawatha, Chris Vozenilek of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Keegan Takes, Kinzee Vozenilek, Jesse Vozenilek and Ben Koppenhaver; step-children and their families, Lorene (Tom) Spencer of Vinton, Mark (Jacqueline) Peters of Montana, Michael (Melissa) Lindsey of Earlham; sisters, Barbara Baughman of Cedar Rapids, Diana (Butch) Anderson of Central City and Cindy Schwarz of Cedar Rapids; step-son-in-law, Brad Holsinger; son-in-law, Cliff Koppenhaver; and many family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Dolores; infant son, Jonathan Vozenilek; daughter, Tracee Vozenilek; step-daughter, Deanna Holsinger; sister, Marguerite Linne; sister-in-law, Linda McArthur; and parents-in-law, Loren and Emny Johnson.

William was born on October 6, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, son of William and Darlene (Johnson) Vozenilek. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School in 1963. William married Sherry Rompot and later divorced. On December 18, 1992, William and Mary Dolores (Johnson) were united in marriage in Walker. He was a self-employed carpet installer for 20 years. William enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed going to the farmer’s market. William had a deep love for animals and never turned away an animal in need.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

