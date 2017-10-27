Zelda Bower

VINTON – Zelda Helen Marie Bower, 78, died Thursday, October 26, 2017, at her home in Vinton due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Prairie Creek Christian Church in rural Vinton with Rev. Kurt Brubaker officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Zelda will be laid to rest next to her husband in Bear Creek Cemetery in rural Vinton.

Zelda was born September 20, 1939, in Vinton, Iowa, the daughter of Ray Merle and Hazel Fern Edmonds Geater. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton and Iowa State Teachers’ College in Cedar Falls. She received her Master’s degree in Orientation Mobility from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Zelda worked at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton for 33 years, first as an orientation mobility teacher and later in administration.

On December 31, 1969, Zelda was united in marriage with William Franklin “Bill” Bower in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1992.

Zelda is survived by her children, Blaine Bower and Valerie (Adam) Bearbower, both of Vinton; one brother, Lyle (Lillian) Geater of Vinton; one sister, Mary Ellen Rogers of Vinton; and five grandchildren: Tyler, Liam and Jonathan Bower and Ayden and Ava Bearbower.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; two brothers: John and Don Geater; and two sisters: Betty Linsey and Dorothy Yerkes.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Zelda and her family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.