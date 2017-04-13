Dear Editor,

Congress once again will not vote on a BUDGET, but a Continuing Resolution or CR.

Following are excerpts from an Air Force Association newsletter and excerpts from letter by Capt. Joseph R. John USN.

The passing of a CR will prevent a Government shutdown, but would continue Sequestation – budget restraints on the Armed Forces. In light of increased threats by ISIL, China, and Russia I don think this would be a good idea. Priorities must happen as revenues do not match spending.

“Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein and the three other service chiefs again warned Capitol Hill against passing a long-term continuing resolution, saying it would do serious damage to the services, personnel, and readiness……. This shortfall would force us to stop flying in late June, save for the squadrons either in contingency operations or preparing to deploy to fight. By the end of the year, the Air Force would be short some 1,000 fighter pilots, he said. This would mean about $10 billion of investment into the pilots would walk out of the door “and it would take us 10 years to replace that experience, he said “Of all the things that we can do to retain pilots, the most important is to get them airborne.” In addition to this, more than 2,000 people who signed up to join the Air Force would not be allowed to enter the service until appropriations is passed,…….”