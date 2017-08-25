Dear Editor,

I would like to recommend Dave Henkle’s service station as a FULL service station.

Last week I drove to Vinton with a tiny kitten under my hood that I discovered when I stopped in Vinton.

After several people tried to get the little kitty out I decided to try Dave’s station.

He ended up putting the car on the grease rack and getting it out from the bottom with the help of several paying customers that waited for service while Dave played hero to the kitty.

The kitty is doing great back on the farm north of Newhall thanks to Dave.

Judi Hertle