To the Editor:

The elections are right around the corner and we have some decisions to make. For the first time in many years we will have a first time Mayor.

As someone who has lived in Vinton almost my entire life, I will be voting for Bud Maynard to fill the office of Mayor. I have known Bud for almost forty years and if there’s only one word to describe him, then that word is integrity.

He is one of the most honest people I know. Even if that means it’s not necessarily what you want to hear. But that is what makes him a great leader. Someone who can, and will lead this town into the future. He is the person who will help Vinton realize its true potential. And he will do so with his experience and knowledge.

So get out and vote on Tuesday. And cast that vote for the only lifelong Vinton resident running for Mayor.

Vote for a better future by voting for Bud Maynard.

Drew Sallee, Vinton