How unlucky and unfortunate my life has been. I was born and raised in a small rural town in Iowa named Vinton during the 40s and 50s.



“DRUG PROBLEM” I should be honest and

confess that many of us students in the Vinton schools back then

had a “Drug Problem”; our parents ‘drug’ us to church every Sunday

It was a town where most families attended church on a regular basis and my parents made my brother and me attend services with them.