It was a town where most families attended church on a regular basis and my parents made my brother and me attend services with them.
lunch, and then walk back to school, and it was over 1/2 mile
each way. Oh yes, my school; can you believe we had to stand
and pledge allegiance to the American flag? How stupid. And
some teachers even had a Bible on their desk and we had those
dumb Ten Commandments to look at while we waited for the
bell to ring. Why, my third grade teacher even had a paddle on
her desk and, if we did not heed her warning to behave, she would
not hesitate to use her ‘Board of Education’ on our naughty
rumps. I cannot believe how we kids were mistreated and led
astray. Our parents even allowed us to run around the neighborhood and play ‘Cowboys and Indians’. Is it any wonder
most of us ended up being ‘good for nothings’? We did not have