It had been a pleasant Easter.

We had some of the kids out, had seen the granddaughters, and were just collapsing into a chair to relax.

Then the phone rang.

All I remember from that phone call were the words, “Can you come?”

There was no thought, just a reaction, “Of course, we’ll be there!”

I could tell from the sound in her voice that it was serious.

Even in the tough times, this gal is the one that would tell you, “Listen now, we’ve had our time to cry, now it’s time to get back down to business…” But I could tell from her voice that she wasn’t in that place.

As soon as we hung up, I let Dean know that we were needed.

This is as far as I got in writing about our experience in Texas.

I couldn’t write anymore, because, well, “it” was just to scary to even think about the possibility.

Little did I know that after arriving, everyone from the doctors to our dear patient were convinced that “it” was about to happen.

We sat next to the bedside of our dear aunt, and tried to act tough, and I was doing so good until some idiot doctor (and I say that lovingly) thought it would be good to give us a 48 page packet to read about cancer, hospice, dying and saying goodbye, and that’s where I lost it.

For some reason the idea of dealing with cancer, hospice and maybe even dying I felt like I could handle, it was the saying goodbye part that, well, I’m just not ready to do.

I have to admit there are people that have died and my first reaction was, “Goodbye to bad rubbish!” Now granted, I can only think of a couple, but trust me, they earned it. I don’t think I’ve given them much thought at all.

But there are some people that, well, when they pass away, they leave a hole in your world.

Then there are people that leave a gaping chasm.

The holes slowly close and you tiptoe around them.

The chasms are the ones you try not to even think about because you start crying like a baby.

The idea that we were about to lose this little lady, was, more than I wanted to even contemplate.

I get that part of life includes death, and that everyone has to do it. That doesn’t matter, I don’t have to like it.

As a matter of fact, I hate it. And I won’t apologize for that.

This gal is in that chasm category.

She’s been one that has been with our family as we said goodbye to well, everyone else in her generation of our family, and has stepped into the role as matriarch.

She’s been one that I can pick up the phone and call and before we know it an hour or two passes and we’ve had our laughs while solving all of the world’s problems.

Everyone needs a friend like that.

I think of her a bit more than a friend, but since we aren’t blood related, it’s as close as we can get.

Tonight she called to check on us and to give us her good news.

From where we started a couple months ago, the doctors are happy to be optimistic that they can undo all of the work we spent the last couple of months doing. Arranging hospice, and contacting the long term care people, arranging some home health care and worrying so much, planning for the worst.

They’re amazed, and finally a bit optimistic.

While laying in bed tonight I like to think that having a little bit of love around helps you to mend, add a few good laughs, after all a merry heart does good like a medicine I’ve heard and a bit of home cooking and maybe, just maybe that might have helped where chemo couldn’t.

I know it doesn’t always work out this way, but for us, it looks like we will get to spend more time loving our dear aunt, gaining from her wisdom and learning all we can from her.

Ultimately I don’t doubt that God showed us favor and answered our prayers.

My response has been, the Doxology.

Praise God from Whom all blessing flow! Praise Him all creatures here below! Praise Him above ye heavenly host! Praise Father, Son and Holy Ghost! Amen.