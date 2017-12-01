Outstanding in the rain, but not in our field: How media has not yet adjusted to a new millennium

Obama/Trump administration leaders

gotlieb

https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-obamas-fda-keeps-generic-drugs-off-the-market-1471645550

https://www.statnews.com/2017/10/04/scott-gottlieb-hhs-frontrunner/

devos:

https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2017-01-10/michigan-charter-school-backed-by-devos-growing

https://www.statnews.com/2017/10/04/scott-gottlieb-hhs-frontrunner/

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2017/09/13/550700062/fda-moves-to-rein-in-drugmakers-abuse-of-orphan-drug-law

https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-obamas-fda-keeps-generic-drugs-off-the-market-1471645550

I have a word for you:

naraparib – zejula

https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm548948.htm

energy funding:

https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2011/09/surge-of-lobbying-fuels-keystone-xl/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/decision2012/al-gore-has-thrived-as-green-tech-investor/2012/10/10/1dfaa5b0-0b11-11e2-bd1a-b868e65d57eb_story.html?utm_term=.1e72f274025f

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/specialreports/solyndra-scandal/

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then maybe the images of countless television reporters standing in the wind and rain of Hurricane Harvey, making the obvious observation that hurricanes are, indeed, quite windy and rainy.

“Ouch! That hurt!” declared one anchor, as he demonstrated what all of us already know: You should not go outside in a hurricane.

For weeks, I’ve been looking for a way to explain the phenomenon of a President who is widely known for saying things that are untrue still earning more trust than many major media.

It’s an uncomfortable, exasperating reality – but it’s one we in my profession have earned over many years of significant mess-ups. Since 2000, my profession has made some incredible blunders – some horrible choices that had significant consequences.

Donald Trump didn’t cause Americans to distrust the media, although he clearly benefited from it.

He didn’t seduce us away… we turned away after years and years of let downs…

Until now

, I’ve been at a loss trying to explain it.

A hurricane helped.

If you watched any hurricane coverage on any network, chances are that you saw some TV reporter standing in a horizontal rain, risking his or her life or hairdo, feeling the force of the wind and rain, to break the news that hurricanes are very windy and rainy.

At least, a Trump supporter might say, our President is smart enough to come out of the rain.

And they’d be right.

“Oh, that hurts!” exclaimed one TV reporter, as the wind blew rain into his face.

“Duh. It hurts. Don’t do that,” thought most of the audience.

The fact that almost every TV station or network that covered the hurricane showed a reporter standing in the storm is just the latest reminder that our news providers have lost focus of what news is, and isn’t.

Let’s take a look back at some of the ways we in the media have really, really let Americans down.

2016: The election

You are as tired of hearing about it as I am of writing about it. But we can’t address media mess-ups without mentioning it. Virtually everyone declared Trump’s defeat to be all but certain, even if they did include the caveat “Trump could win.”

“Total Meltdown,” read the cover of Time Magazine, two weeks before Trump won.

Everyone else got it that wrong, too.

While driving through rural Iowa last summer, I noticed nothing but Trump signs. I knew he was winning “out here,” although none of us in the media knew how big “out here” was, or how “bigly” Trump was winning.

Actually, some of us knew it, Chuck Todd said. The Meet the Press moderator had this to say about how they covered the 2016 campaign and why.

http://meetthepress1947.nbcnews.libsynpro.com/ari-fleischer-media-may-be-biased-but-dont-tell-the-press-to-shut-up

2015 Brian Williams

2014 Ferguson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dd5sQEI_chs

witnesses amended their testimonies while others “stood by original statements, even though those statements were totally discredited by the physical evidence.”

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch

2000: Y2K and calling Gore for florida Between 7:49 p.m. and 8 p.m. EST Tuesday, NBC, CBS, CNN, Fox and ABC all called Florida for Gore.

http://election2000.law.stanford.edu/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/CV-00-2808a.pdf

2001: March 1 testimony Bushnell vs. Puff Daddy trial

2002 WMD

2003

2004 Killian documents Rather

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009 Paul harvey achelor

http://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/story?id=6982226&page=1

they did.. they spent minutes on their news shows talkiogn about paul harvey… and hours discussing the latest episode of an ABC reality TV show.

2010

2011 atlanta journal constitution / Richard Jewell

http://www.columbia.edu/itc/journalism/j6075/edit/readings/jewell.html

2012 cancer drug shortage

http://www.vintonyesterday.org/articles/Opinion/article105916.html

2013

2014 ferguson witnesses amended their testimonies while others “stood by original statements, even though those statements were totally discredited by the physical evidence.”

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dd5sQEI_chs

http://www.vintonyesterday.org/articles/Opinion/article1013705.html

2015 brian williams

According to NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, the scandal involving former Nightly News anchor Brian Williams’s numerous embellishments of his war-reporting past is a thing of the past. Speaking with the Washington Post on Wednesday, Lack said Williams’s nightly MSNBC show, The 11th Hour with Brian Williams, is “off to a nice start” in the ratings. Such success has been low-key, however, because Williams has done no press to promote his new position at the cable-news network. The only interview he did was with Matt Lauer, in which, upon first joining MSNBC, Williams said: “I would like to take this opportunity to say that what has happened in the past has been identified and torn apart by me and has been fixed, has been dealt with.” Asked by the Postwhether Williams had more to say about his news credibility being marred by the scandal, Lack said: “Ancient history to me.”

2016 trump

time cover august meltdown october total meltdown

former Npr editor

http://nypost.com/2017/10/21/the-other-half-of-america-that-the-liberal-media-doesnt-cover/

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2016-election-forecast/#now

silver was made fun for for only predicting

http://time.com/4664419/time-meltdown-best-cover/

http://time.com/4529433/inside-donald-trump-total-meltdown/

http://theweek.com/speedreads/655478/cnns-president-says-giving-donald-trump-much-airtime-wasnt-worth

2017

Turns out it was us, the media, who was utterly unready, in so many ways, for the changes and challenges of the early 2000s.