By Mike Riege, Administrator, Virginia Gay Hospital

Many of us in health care are disappointed that we have to ask, yet again, for concerned citizens to contact Senators Grassley and Ernst regarding a bill to significantly alter the Affordable Care Act.

This bill would significantly increase the number of Iowans without insurance by an estimated 120,000 beginning in 2020. It would reduce Iowa’s Medicaid funding by $1 billion from 2020 to 2026. Other provisions will erode protections for pre-existing conditions, destabilize the market for health insurance, and eliminate federal support for Medicaid expansion.

Everyone agrees that we must do more to reduce the costs of health care and improve outcomes. A majority disagree that making insurance less affordable or more difficult to obtain isn’t the way to do it. Most people understand that we get higher costs and worse outcomes for patients when illnesses go undetected and untreated; exactly what will happen if the Graham-Cassidy proposal becomes law.

Please call, or email Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst. You can also register your thoughts through the Iowa Hospital Association here.

A statement jointly released on September 23, 2017 by the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Hospital Association, Federation of American Hospitals, America’s Health Insurance Plans, and the BlueCross BlueShield Association regarding the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson legislation can be reached here.