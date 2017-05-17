Editor:
You in the “Resist” movement, just what do you hope to accomplish? Do you want secure borders? Do you want MS-13 gang members jailed and then deported? Do you want ISIS defeated? Do you want pro- growth policies so that the working middle class can receive higher wages and more economic security? Do you want our military stronger and better trained? Do you want Sanctuary cities ended? Do you want drug dealers stopped at the border and imprisoned? Do you want the opiod epidemic ended? Do you want shootings in the inner cities to end? Your little red and green cardboard signs seem third grade to me. Anger/hate has no solutions! So what is it you want? You want the outsider impeached. The elite in the political parties and the elite main stream media can’t stand that Hillary lost to an outsider. All the money and all the support of big money men/women failed to win half of the voters – so called “Deplorables” that demanded change. The accomplishments of the Administration so far have been overshadowed by nitpicking stuff. His language is imprecise, but I and many working class Americans understand exactly what he means. I still support President Trump and I wish the elite defeated as they want the “gravy train” to continue – this at the expense of the working middle class.
Regards,
John Stiegelmeyer
John,
Two words that you wrote stood out to me–that Nitpicking stuff.
Nitpicking Stuff like leaking classified intelligence to our enemy (and Russia is our enemy), intel given in confidence and not ours to share. Nitpicking stuff like Trump jumping to Putin demands for Trump meet with a known spy and Russian minister, banishing the US press from the room while allowing Russian state press Tass in. Putin is now saying they have transcripts of the meeting meaning the Oval Office was recorded.
Nitpicking stuff like possible obstruction of justice by requesting the FBI investigation to end against Flynn. Making threats to the former FBI Director that their conversations may have been recorded and how he had better watch out. Why at every turn Russia seems to involved?
Nitpicking stuff like not releasing his taxes so that the public can fully understand where and who his money has come from and who he owes. (Russia??) Massive conflicts of interests from family members in White House to shady business dealings. Stuff like ferreting off taxpayer millions to Trump owned properties so he can go golfing. (BTW how come Trump supporters are silent with Trump’s golfing while constantly haranguing President Obama for far less time on the links?)
What we want is a competent, intelligent President who will take the time to learn about the many complicated facets of running the country, a President that will take responsibility for his mistakes and not blame everyone else for is idiotic behavior. We want a President who will put away his Twitter machine, stop making asinine statements and can speak in coherent sentences.
We want a President who will not whine and whine about how everyone is against him when most of the problems he has he brought on himself. Most of all we want someone sane in the White House. Yeah John, go ahead and keep supporting the child-President, keep supporting him when he either quits to hide in his “safe place” because he can’t take it or gets impeached and run out of town. If he plays his cards right, he may also lose his empire. After this last week, that time seems a lot closer.
For starters, I want our state legislature to fully fund education instead of spending RESERVE money they promise (according to Rep. Pettingill) to repay next year on meaningless unnecessary voter IDs. The only identifier on these new pieces of paper is a signature, to be compared to signatures on the books by people like me who volunteer at the polls. Since there was not one case of faked identity in the huge expensive study a couple of years ago, I am not sure how we volunteers are supposed to compare these signatures as people stand in line to vote and know that someone is not who they say they are. What a horrendous waste of money, time and energy in a year when our budget is ailing due to all the tax cuts and giveaways by this group of legislators.
Another item that provokes resistance in this morning’s news: Hundreds of millions of dollars that support public schools would be diverted to prop up “school choice” initiatives in the budget Trump has proposed. Our grandchildren would see funding for college work-study programs cut in half, public service loan foregiveness would end [how does that affect Americorps?], and $$ schools apply to mental health services, advanced coursework would end… just for starters. As a graduate of excellent public schools k-college, parent and former teacher, I know this shift does more to hurt our grandchildren – and our civil society – than to help. The pittance proposed to individual families for private education helps no one who can’t already afford it, and hobbles already-stressed public schools instead of improving them. Where are your priorities?
and yes, especially in light of the tight budget we face, I’d call into question turning down federal funding of existing women’s health clinics and forgoing foregoing about $3 million in federal funding. Instead, the state will use about $3.3 million to recreate its own family planning network . . under the assumption that existing health facilities are willing and able to reinvent the wheel.
Jodi Tomlonovic, executive director of the Family Planning Council of Iowa, who testified against the legislation, said the loss of services at the four health centers can’t be duplicated by other Iowa medical providers, which lack the expertise and ability to accommodate a large number of additional family planning patients. Note that no public funding ever goes to provide abortions, past, present or future, and I have no interest in debating that subject with anyone on this thread.