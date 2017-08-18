I admit it, most of my news comes from Facebook. Why? Because you can sum up local new and what ABC, NBC and CBS all think in about 30 minutes. They all agree. If you watch one, you get the gist. Even the local guys are now rehashing what the “big guys” in New York say. It’s old. It’s not original. It’s just boring. However, once in awhile on Facebook, you find something interesting that makes you start thinking. Or it should. I mean, you can’t believe half the stuff on Facebook so you have to start digging around to see if what you are reading is true, it’s my way of keeping the mind young.

So I was surprised to see, and a bit disappointed that now Ancestry, you know the site that encourages you to dig around to find your family history is jumping on the PC bandwagon.

Come on, Ancestry. You were the ONE place I could look forward to learning about history WITHOUT anyone’s opinion.

But let’s ruin this one for Valerie, they said.

“The entire Ancestry family is horrified and appalled by the tragic events that occurred in Charlottesville. We not only condemn the violence that occurred but are deeply disturbed by the ideologies of the white supremacist groups who marched there.” says Tim Sullivan the President of Ancestry. Come on. Seriously. He goes on to say, “As a company, we believe in the importance of diversity, unity and acceptance, as well as the fundamental truth that we are all more alike than not. Our purpose as a company, and the intent of our products, is to bring our shared diversity into the spotlight in order to promote understanding and equality. To be clear, we are against any use of our product in an attempt to promote divisiveness or justify twisted ideologies.” Not that it matters HOW he wants his products used, but I doubt members of the KKK will be using Ancestry to prove they are 100% white, that would be the LAST place you’d go.