I admit it, most of my news comes from Facebook.
Why? Because you can sum up local new and what ABC, NBC and CBS all think in about 30 minutes. They all agree. If you watch one, you get the gist.
Even the local guys are now rehashing what the “big guys” in New York say. It’s old. It’s not original. It’s just boring.
However, once in awhile on Facebook, you find something interesting that makes you start thinking. Or it should. I mean, you can’t believe half the stuff on Facebook so you have to start digging around to see if what you are reading is true, it’s my way of keeping the mind young.
So I was surprised to see, and a bit disappointed that now Ancestry, you know the site that encourages you to dig around to find your family history is jumping on the PC bandwagon.
Come on, Ancestry. You were the ONE place I could look forward to learning about history WITHOUT anyone’s opinion.
But let’s ruin this one for Valerie, they said.
“The entire Ancestry family is horrified and appalled by the tragic events that occurred in Charlottesville. We not only condemn the violence that occurred but are deeply disturbed by the ideologies of the white supremacist groups who marched there.” says Tim Sullivan the President of Ancestry.
Come on.
Seriously.
He goes on to say, “As a company, we believe in the importance of diversity, unity and acceptance, as well as the fundamental truth that we are all more alike than not. Our purpose as a company, and the intent of our products, is to bring our shared diversity into the spotlight in order to promote understanding and equality. To be clear, we are against any use of our product in an attempt to promote divisiveness or justify twisted ideologies.”
Not that it matters HOW he wants his products used, but I doubt members of the KKK will be using Ancestry to prove they are 100% white, that would be the LAST place you’d go.
But he continues. “Our product is built on science, which illustrates the diversity in all of us. People looking to use our services to prove they are ethnically “pure” are going to be deeply disappointed. We encourage them to take their business elsewhere.
Diversity is quite literally part of every person in this country and this planet. We built our AncestryDNA and family history products to celebrate just that—the diversity within each of us and the connections that bring us closer together. Diversity, after all, is in all of our DNA and is the very foundation of Ancestry.”
Yada, yada, yada.
Either you read his remarks, look at the business he’s in and say, “Duh, you’re Ancestry, of COURSE you’re all about “diversity” because family trees are definitely that.” or you say, like I did, “Come on Tim, get your own personal Facebook page. We know what everyone who is decent thinks, we DON’T need businesses like Ancestry, who have NO BUSINESS making political statements, to even start.”
But I suppose, in this crazy world we live in you have to put a disclaimer on every POSSIBLE way you might be misinterpreted and later sued if you don’t say stuff like this. Because, face it, our world has gone bonkers.
But Tim, fellow genealogists like me, go to sites like Ancestry to escape back in time and dream of what our ancestors were like. You’re ruining the last little thread we had of escaping the junk going on all around us, if just for a few minutes at a time to a world where the problems of today can be forgotten.
Here’s my take on what I think your site has done.
It showed my how one grandfather fighting in the Civil War was captured and sent to the Anderson Prison, another was shot through the pelvis, and laid on the battlefield 10 days before help arrived. An uncle died in the same battle. All fighting to free the slaves.
I like to think that when it was all said and done that they looked at the south and still had respect for the fellow Americans that they fought against.
Fast forward to a time 150 years later where the battle and anything to do with it is now considered worth erasing.
For my family, the cost was high.
They fought for what they believed in.
So did the guys in the south.
For those of us in the north who might visit the south, and see, a civil war monument, it’s a grim reminder of the price we paid for everyone’s freedom.
For those who lost loved ones in the south, their family is just as important as ours. The monuments also serve as a reminder to them of who they lost and the battle that in the end wasn’t worth the cost.
Now to Ancestry, can you just do what you do so well, and cut the political input? Disclaimers like this belong in your fine print…not on my Facebook page.