While the VS Vikette basketball team had its first game last week, tonight is the first contest for the VS boys basketball team, wrestlers and the boys swim team.

The Vikings host Western Dubuque tonight in what Coach Joe Johnson expects to be a tough game against a very good WD team. The Vikettes will travel to Western Dubuque. On Friday, the VS teams will play West Delaware, with the girls at home and the boys at Manchester.

The wrestlers open their season at Union tonight, with a double dual that also includes Decorah. The swimmers compete for the first time this season, at Linn-Mar.

See the complete VSHS and VS Middle School sports schedules here: 2017-18 Winter Sports Schedule