Front Row, Left to Right: Brad Rempe, Jace Hadechek, Tanner Heckt, Jacob Clark, Keaton Newgren, Matt Schmitz, Carter Hennessy, Jordan Schmitz, Trev Hadechek and Josh Clark.

Back Row, Left to Right: Drew Edwards, Wesley Burnside, Jonathan Porter, Josh Dunkelberger, Reid Monroe, Cole Hinders, Bob Mangrich, Alex Barz, Dylan Stech, AJ Bunz, Dobson Douglass, Daycen Douglass, Tate Hadechek, Jay Scheel, Colton Bader, Dakota Hora, Garrett Woodson, Jared Wauters.

On Sunday night, the 2017 annual Union Knight Alumni Event 7 vs. 7 Big Man Competition was held at the Union baseball field.

The Alum won the game, going down to the last play.

The final score, 34-33.