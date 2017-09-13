After making its debut at the first Vinton-Shellsburg home football game, the large AMVETS Post 218 flag made its first visit to another area school last Friday.

AMVETS members and Commander Denny Miller unfolded the flag before Union’s varsity game vs. Monticello, helping the seniors from each team line up and unfurl the 40 x 25 foot, 38-pound flag.

Miller says the Vinton AMVETS post became inspired to buy their own, after borrowing one from a Cedar Falls post a couple of years ago for the Nets for Vets basketball game in Vinton.

That flag is so popular, said Miller, that arrangements to use it have to be made more than a year in advance.

So, the local AMVETS decided to purchase their own flag, for use at Vinton-Shellsburg and other area schools, and other community events.

“We had a great response in Vinton,” Miller said.

Post 218 members plan to take the flag to CPU and Benton Community on weeks when VS does not have home games; it will be on display for the season finale between Benton and VS in Van Horne on Oct. 20.

The flag cost nearly $2,000, and the AMVETS have raised about $1,500 toward the project. The group offers the flag at no charge to local schools, but is accepting donations.

To make a donation, or reserve the flag for an event, contact the AMVETS through their Facebook page HERE.