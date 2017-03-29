IMCA Modifieds are in the running for $1,000 to win at Benton County Speedway’s Sunday, April 2 World Nationals Hangover.

Pit gates at Vinton open at 3 p.m. and hot laps are at 5 p.m. with racing to follow. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and $5 for kids. Pit passes are $25.

More information is available from Promoter Mick Trier at 515 201-5526 or Manager Mike Van Genderen at 641 521-0330.

The Modified feature is a Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot-qualifying event. IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars, IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks and Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods are also on the card.

IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing National, regional and Allstar Performance State points will be awarded.