Taylor Berry led the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes to a win in their first bowling contest of the season Friday in Independence, repeating a feat she accomplished early last season: Rolling a higher score than all of her female opponents as well as all of the boys.

The senior bowled a 204/214/418, which was the best score of the contest for either school.

The girls won the varsity meet by a total score of 2250 to 1352; the boys lost, 2775-2623. Ryan Schoettmer led the Vikings with a two-game tally of 380. The JV boys won vs the Mustangs.

Coach Amber Pattee offered the following summary: “Our girls competed for Varsity and the boys completed for Varsity and JV. Bowlers on all 3 of these teams have improved from last year. I expect this trend to continue and be ready to fight for the state tournament,”

Below are the scores from the meet and the standout bowlers:

Varsity Girls

Taylor Berry performed very well and has been putting in extra games to improve her score. Brooklyn Staab 106 127 233 Connie Upmeyer 115 124 239 Korey Murdock 152 147 299 Brianna Lundvall 119 147 266 Erin Wood 179 139 318 Taylor Berry 204 214 418 VS 2250 Indee 1352

Varsity Boys

Ryan Schoettmer came out strong this week and is pushing himself to improve.