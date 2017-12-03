Vikette varsity bowlers pose for a photo before winning their first meet of the season.
Taylor Berry led the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes to a win in their first bowling contest of the season Friday in Independence, repeating a feat she accomplished early last season: Rolling a higher score than all of her female opponents as well as all of the boys.
The senior bowled a 204/214/418, which was the best score of the contest for either school.
The girls won the varsity meet by a total score of 2250 to 1352; the boys lost, 2775-2623. Ryan Schoettmer led the Vikings with a two-game tally of 380. The JV boys won vs the Mustangs.
Coach Amber Pattee offered the following summary: “Our girls competed for Varsity and the boys completed for Varsity and JV. Bowlers on all 3 of these teams have improved from last year. I expect this trend to continue and be ready to fight for the state tournament,”
Below are the scores from the meet and the standout bowlers:
Varsity Girls
Taylor Berry performed very well and has been putting in extra games to improve her score.
Brooklyn Staab 106 127 233
Connie Upmeyer 115 124 239
Korey Murdock 152 147 299
Brianna Lundvall 119 147 266
Erin Wood 179 139 318
Taylor Berry 204 214 418
VS 2250
Indee 1352
Varsity Boys
Ryan Schoettmer came out strong this week and is pushing himself to improve.
Charley Cooling 160 169 329
Cyrus Elwick 200 164 364
Ryan Schoettmer 209 171 380
Matt Karr 141 167 308
Nathan Harrelson150 159 309
Cole Tharp 160 215 375
JV Boys
The standout on the this team was Jake Carlson. Jake has improved immensely from last season. Way to go Jake!
Donnie Sass 93 140 233
Drew Elwick 142 171 313
Jace Staab 141 144 285
Jacob Michelson 139 140 279
Ayden Bearbower 183 135 318
Jake Carlson 135 200 335
VS 2165
Indee 1980