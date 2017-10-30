Kaleb Roach led Union with 230 rushing yards and two TDs.

Three of the eight remaining playoff teams in Class 2A are from District 4, after Union, Cascade and Waukon all won their first-round contests. The Knights travel to Cascade on Friday, hoping to avenge a last-minute loss to the Cougars in the last week of the regular season.

Union defeated Aplington-Parkersburg, 42-0, behind a strong defense that held the Falcons to just 16 yards in the first half. Kaleb Roach ran for 230 yards and two scores. Five Knights scored touchdowns againts the 8-1 Falcons.

See stats by clicking the links below:

AP Box Score

AP Defense Stats

AP Individual Stats

AP Team Stats

See more photos by Union mom Krystal Schmitz HERE.