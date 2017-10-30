Three of the eight remaining playoff teams in Class 2A are from District 4, after Union, Cascade and Waukon all won their first-round contests. The Knights travel to Cascade on Friday, hoping to avenge a last-minute loss to the Cougars in the last week of the regular season.

Union defeated Aplington-Parkersburg, 42-0, behind a strong defense that held the Falcons to just 16 yards in the first half. Kaleb Roach ran for 230 yards and two scores. Five Knights scored touchdowns againts the 8-1 Falcons.

