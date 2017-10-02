For most of three quarters during Friday’s varsity Homecoming Game, the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings had victory within reach. A long TD pass from QB Blake Bohnsack to Seth Lazenby and kickoff return for a TD by Jose Wilson kept the Vikings close. They were down to Charles City by just two, 15-13, with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But the Comets scored twice in the next four minutes, and eventually took a 36-13 lead, before a late Viking TD made the final score 36-20.

The Vikings are now 1-5 on the season, with three games left to play. They travel to Independence this Friday, then host undefeated Xavier on Oct. 13. The season finale is Oct. 20, at Benton.

