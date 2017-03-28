By Joe Hadechek

There will be eight teams playing including two teams that just started this spring, Waverly Shell Rock and Osage. Wolf Creek plays the opening game at 6:30pm vs. Waverly and then again plays at 8:30pm vs. Osage. In addition teams from Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids.

Wolf Creek Rugby Club was started three springs ago and became the Iowa Youth Rugby Association 1A champion last fall. This year there are 19 players on the team. Returning 1A MVP Isaiah Vaughan and 1A championship game MVP Ryan Miller return to lead the Wolf Pack.

Gates will open at 6 pm and admission is $5 per person. Children six and under free. Concessions will be available and all proceeds will benefit the Union girls soccer team.

Be sure to get the word out, rugby is the fastest growing sport in the USA.