Exactly one year after putting on a Clarke College t-shirt and sitting with his parents and coaches and officially signing to attend college and bowl at Clarke, Jordan Schoettmer joined his team in making the journey from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids, where he competed against more than 130 bowlers from seven college teams, including Iowa and Mount Mercy, in the annual Five Seasons Classic.

And although a freshman bowling on the JV team, Schoettmer’s average for the six games in that tournament on Oct. 21-22 was 206.8, good enough for ninth place among the 136 bowlers who competed. While he did not earn a medal (only the Top 5 receive medals), Schoettmer was Clarke’s leading bowler, leading all JV and Varsity teammates. He also was one of three JV bowlers to finish in the Top 10.

Schoettmer was a member of the State Championship team in 2016, and signed with Clarke on Oct. 21, 2016. VS coach Amber Pattee and Schoettmer’s parents, Kipp and Melinda, had joined him and Clarke Bowling Coach Andrew Gonner at a signing ceremony at Berry’s Lanes. Schoettmer became the first in VS history to accept a bowling scholarship to play for a college team.