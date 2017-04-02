By Bill Martin, IMCA

Ken Schrader joins the IMCA Modified field when Benton County Speedway hosts its traditional Frostbuster special Thursday night, April 6.

Modifieds run for a top prize of $1,000 and a berth on the ballot for the Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational is at stake as well at Vinton. IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars run for $500 to win, Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods for $400 to win and IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks for $250 to win, with mini mods complet­ing the program.

Pit gates open at 5 p.m., the grand­stand opens at 5:30 p.m., hot laps are at 6:45 p.m. and racing starts at 7:15 p.m. Spectator admission is $15 for adults and $4 for kids. Pit passes are $25.

More information is available from promoter Mick Trier at 515 201-5526.

IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods and Hobby Stocks also run at Frostbusters April 5 at Lee County Speed­way in Donnellson, April 7 at Mar­shalltown Speedway and April 8 at Boone Speed­way.

IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing Na­tional, re­gional and Allstar Performance State points will be given at all four shows. Point funds of $1,000 will be paid in each sanctioned division.