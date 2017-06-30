By Bill Martin, IMCA

The IMCA Modified winner at Ben­ton County Speedway’s 23rd annual Hogan Memorial could take home a check for more than $5,000.

The Sunday, July 2 main event pays a minimum of $2,333 to win. Fifty dollars will be paid to the leader of each of the feature’s 50 laps with a bonus of $250 plus a new Hoosier G-60 tire going to the leader when the race is stopped at halfway.

A 2017 Fast Shafts All-Star Invitational ballot-quali­fier, the Hogan pays $983 for second, $808 for third, $683 for fourth and $558 for fifth. Minimum start money is $283.

IMCA Speedway Motors Weekly Racing National, Side Biter Chassis and Allstar Performance State, but not lo­cal track points will be given.

Also on the pre-holiday program are IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars running for $1,000 to win and Karl Chevrolet Northern SportMods and IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stocks, both for $750 to win. All points, including track, will be given in those divisions.

There is no entry fee and all classes are draw/redraw.

IMCA gives the halfway bonus and adds to winner’s shares in the Stocks, SportMods and Hobbies. The Ron-Da-Voo Lounge, Victory Chassis and Shawn Ritter all contributed toward hard charger cash prizes of $450 for the Modifieds and $125 for both Stock Cars and Northern SportMods; $100 will be paid to Modi­fied, Stock Car and Northern SportMod heat winners.

Colby Heishman at Precision Ink gives a free wrap to the Modified and Northern SportMod winners, plus certifi­cates for half off a new wrap to Modified and SportMod runners-up, $100 certificates to Modified, SportMod and Stock Car hard chargers and $50 product cer­tificates to Modified and SportMod heat winners.

Spurgeon Brothers Farm gives two race tires to the top Modified non-qualifier in memory of Arlo Becker. All Modified drivers are eligible for the drawing for a barrel of fuel given by Fauser Oil and for one of five $100 certifi­cates from AFCO.

J & V NAPA Auto Parts of Tama gives the $80 long tow award in the Stock Car division.

Additional sponsors will be announced.

Grandstand admission will be $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12, with five and under admitted free. Pit passes are $25. Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and rac­ing to follow.

More information about the Hogan Memorial is avail­a­ble at the www.jjamracing.net website or by calling 515 201-5526.

Richie Gustin of Gilman is the two-time and defending Modi­fied race winner. Forty-seven Modified drivers entered last year’s Hogan Memorial.

The Hogan will be broadcast by IMCATV. Rain date is July 3.