After a great turn-out on Saturday, when five teams competed and many others stopped to watch, the Human Foosball era in Vinton is under way.

The Vinton Parks and Recreation staff build the foosball area, and the VPRD is finalizing the process and cost for renting it for special occasions.

See more photos of the Human foosball contest on Saturday HERE.

For more information on rental policies and cost, email VPRD Director Brad Barker at vprdbarker@vintoniowa.net.

See a video HERE.