The 2017 Vinton Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball league has come and gone. There were a total of eight teams from Vinton and surrounding communities this year. The league was a fun and competitive environment for all who participated with Clickstop winning the regular season at a record of 14 wins and no losses. However, it was Kaestner Seeds that came away with the end of season tournament championship on August 5th in a 9-4 victory over Edward’s Plumbing and Heating.