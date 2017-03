A popular event the past couple of years has been the Vinton-Shellsburg Alumni Basketball tournament.

This year, the tournament will take place Saturday, March 25, beginning at 10 a.m. in the VSHS gym.

Those interested in entering a team may contact Myra Kearns at mdkearns40@gmail.com, or via phone at 319-472-2298.

“We are trying to put together a ‘March Madness’ theme,” says Kearns.

The registration deadline is March 13.