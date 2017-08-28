The Vinton-Shellsburg/Union girls swimming team earned a win for the team in the coaching debut of Ashley Hesson.

Competing against Class 4A Waterloo East last Thursday at the Central Pool, the VS/Union team “swam an amazing meet against a team with 50% more swimmers,” said Hesson.

Despite their larger squad, which includes divers (VSU has none, so East earned all the points for diving events), the VSU girls came out on top, says Hesson.

“These girls have worked their behinds off,” she said. “They deserve some recognition.”

The coach also points out that every VSU swimmer scored points in the meet, which VS-Union won, 88-83.

“It was a total team effort,” Hesson said.

See total results HERE: results – womens swimming – vintonshellsburgunion vs waterloo – 08242017