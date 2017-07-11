After introducing and thanking their parents for their support all season and throughout their baseball careers, the Vinton-Shellsburg baseball team wrapped up its home regular season with a 9-2 win.

Coach Jim Struve offered the following game summary:

The Vikings took an early 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning, but gave up 2 runs in the top of the 4th inning on a couple errors. In the bottom of the 4th inning, the Vikes responded with a solo Homerun by Jared Thompson and back to back doubles by Conner Miracle and Scottie Wirth to plate two more runs to go up 4-2. Tanner Davis led of the 5th inning with a single and later scored on a balk—to go up 5-2. In the 6th inning, Vikes scored 4 runs on a leadoff single by Cole Overton and Tanner Davis hitting a 2 RBI single and a Sac Fly RBI by Thompson. Nathan Struve started the game and gave 2 hits, striking out 5 and 2 unearned runs. Conner Miracle came in relief to get the Win by striking out 3 batters and allowing only 4 hits.

The Vikings have an overall record of 33-4-1 and play their final regular season game at Waverly on Tuesday before District play begins on Friday at Viking Field at 7:00pm versus South Tama.