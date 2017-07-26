After finishing the regular season ranked third in Class 3A, the Vinton-Shellsburg Viking baseball team has seen many of its players earning post-season honors.

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has named its All-District teams.

Vikings recognized in the Northeast District include First Team honorees Nate Struve (pitcher), Will Edwards (catcher) and Tanner Davis (infield).

Second team honorees for VS include Jared Thompson (infield), Scott Wirth (pitcher) and Wes Edwards (outfield).