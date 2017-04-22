By Chad Pettyjohn, VS boys golf coach

Benton Community won a dual Thursday night in Vinton. Landon Pace and Tyler Eggert led way both posting a 2 over 37. Benton beat the Vikings 155-172. Benton’s JV also picked a win beating the Vikings 182-225. Zach Brown led Benton JV shooting a 44.

Broc Shaw and Mike Delong posted a 40 and 41 to lead the Vikings. Tanner Cummings posted a 43 while David Bray and Barett Shaw both came in with 48. Other score were: Jace Rake 50, Jace Kelchen 50, Trey Rouse 53, Nathan Harrelson 57, Cole Travis 65 and Michael Steele 72.

The Vikings have been improving their scores as the season has progressed. They placed 6th at the Benton Invite and have picked up wins against South Tama and Independence last week in dual meets. Mike DeLong has been the medalist at Center Point-Urbana and at Independence. He also picked up a runner-up medalist at South Tama and has played some pretty consistent golf for the Vikings. Tanner Cummings also picked up a runner-up medal at Independence.

The Vikings travel to Manchester and Maquoketa for tournaments before hosting Center Point-Urbana Thursday in JV/Varsity dual.