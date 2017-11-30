By Rob Levis, VS/CPU Swimming Coach

Tuesday night brought the beginning of a new season and a new partnership as the men’s swim team got under way. The Vinton Shellsburg/CPU men’s swim team opened in impressive fashion defeating the JV squads from 4A powers Linn-Mar and Dubuque Hempstead. This fall Vinton-Shellsburg and Center Point-Urbana put a sharing agreement in place between the districts that will enable CPU students to compete in varsity swimming. The swimmers, dubbing themselves the “Stormin’ Vikings”, scored an exciting 82-76 win over Linn-Mar and took down Hempstead 92-62.

On the evening, the Stormin’ Vikings won 9 of 11 events, including all three relays. Sophomore Cyrus Elwick and Freshman Isaac Allsup each scored a pair of individual wins and were on two winning relays. CPU newcomer Tristan Miller announced his arrival winning his first-ever individual event, the 50 Freestyle. Senior Isaac Vrba captured first in the 100 breast. Senior Dylan Geater had one of the best performances of the evening, battling a respiratory bug to compete in four events, to include all three winning relays.

The dual with the Linn-Mar JV came down to the final event. Needing a win in the 400 Free Relay to seal the meet the A relay team of Elwick, Geater, Allsup and SR Lewis Williams delivered with a 5 ½ second victory.

The team is back in action this weekend in Newton for the Cardinal invite where they will face host Newton, Decorah, Grinnell, Indianola and Oskaloosa. The meet is at the Newton YMCA beginning at 10AM.

See complete meet stats here: swimmeet1