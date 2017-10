Senior Cole Tharp and Junior Libbie Timmerman led the Vinton-Shellsburg Cross Country teams at the Oct. 19 state qualifying cross country meet hosted by West Delaware in Manchester.

Tharp finished 13th with a time of 17:13 to lead the Vikings. Timmerman led the Vikettes with a time of 22:25, in 43rd place. The Vikes were 6th in team scoring, the Vikettes 9th. The Top 2 teams and Top 10 runners advance to State. See complete results below:

Boys: XC Results

Girls: West-Delaware-State-Qualifier-Meet-3A-Girls