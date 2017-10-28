Vinton-Shellsburg senior Cole Tharp is his school’s lone representative in the Class 3A State Cross Country meet. His race begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tharp earned the right to run at State with a 13th place finish and a time of 17 minutes, 13 seconds at the qualifying meet hosted in Manchester by West Delaware High School. The State event takes place near Fort Dodge, at the Lakeside Golf Course.

VSHS students honored Cole on Friday, with a “Storm the Halls” celebration in the school. See that video on the school’s Cube page HERE. Several of Cole’s VS teammates, along with coaches John Frazier and Jeff Mangold, will accompany him to Fort Dodge.