In his two-week break between his freshman cross country and track seasons at Wartburg College, Vinton native Jordan Yessak returned to his hometown to add to his list of local race wins. He finished first overall in the 13th Annual VS Tour De Lites Sunday. The first female finisher was 15-year-old Micah Pollett of Cedar Rapids.

The two teens were among more than 100 walkers and runners who participated in the annual fund-raiser for the VS cross country and track teams. John Frazier, who recently announced his retirement after coaching cross country for more than 30 years, started the race, leading the runners in singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas (and a Happy 5K).

See complete results HERE.

See more photos HERE.