The Union defense shut out its opponent for the third straight game, giving up no points in Friday’s 41-6 Homecoming win vs. Dyersville Beckman.

In the past four games, the Knight defense has given up just one TD. The only score Beckman managed was a kick return for a touchdown in the first half.

Union led 20-6 at the half, and then dominated the third and fourth quarters.

Coach Joe Hadachek offered the following game summary:

Knight defense was flawless Friday night as the only score was a kickoff return for touchdown vs Dyersville-Beckman.

The leading tackler for the Knights was linebacker Jace Glenn with six solos and one TFL. Koby Alpers and Tyler Rottinghaus

each had 4.5 tackles.

Offensively senior quarterback Troy Hanus continued his efficiency with 11 of 18 for 226 yds and one TD, one INT. Hanus surpassed

the 1000 yard club this year after five games with a total of 1111 yds and 13 TDs. He has a 62 completion percentage.

His leading receiver this game was junior Brit Rolison who had four receptions for 75 yards and one TD. Koby Alpers had three

catches for 87 yards, Bryce Parker two for 44 and Silver Schmitz one for 16.

The rushing was lead by Kaleb Roach who had 16 carries for 80 yards and three TDs. Roach has racked up 467 yards and nine

TDs this season. Hanus also did a great job in the rush department with seven rushes for 48 yards and two TDs.

Union moves to 3-0 in the highly competitive 2A district 4. The next opponent is Waterloo Columbus. After Columbus, the

Knights have Waukon, North Fayette, and Cascade.

