Union’s football team gathered for one final time in 2017 to celebrate the successes of the season, award players for a variety of achievements, and to thank the many people who helped as Union returned to the UNI-Dome as one of the four final teams in Class 2A.
Honorees included:
MVP: Koby Alpers
Offensive Player of the Year: Troy Hanus, Carter Brehm
Defensive Player of the Year: Jace Glenn
Special Teams: Hunter Fleshner
Garrett Gingrich Jace Glenn
Unsung Hero: John Adelmund
Most Improved: Ben Rempe, Hunter Fleshner
Team Me: Carter Brehm, Ryan Sedgwick
Defensive Scout: Jacob Wyant, Kyle Gross
Offensive Scout: Carter Spore, Dylan Felderman
Newcomer: Dallas Blackburn, Jacob Carey
Tony DeSousa Award: Kraig DeVries, Taylor Vaske, Mike Schmidt, Lynne Ternus, Andrea Behrens, Stacy Fleshner, Dean Close.
