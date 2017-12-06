Union’s football team gathered for one final time in 2017 to celebrate the successes of the season, award players for a variety of achievements, and to thank the many people who helped as Union returned to the UNI-Dome as one of the four final teams in Class 2A.

Honorees included:

MVP: Koby Alpers

Offensive Player of the Year: Troy Hanus, Carter Brehm

Defensive Player of the Year: Jace Glenn

Special Teams: Hunter Fleshner

Garrett Gingrich Jace Glenn

Unsung Hero: John Adelmund

Most Improved: Ben Rempe, Hunter Fleshner

Team Me: Carter Brehm, Ryan Sedgwick

Defensive Scout: Jacob Wyant, Kyle Gross

Offensive Scout: Carter Spore, Dylan Felderman

Newcomer: Dallas Blackburn, Jacob Carey

Tony DeSousa Award: Kraig DeVries, Taylor Vaske, Mike Schmidt, Lynne Ternus, Andrea Behrens, Stacy Fleshner, Dean Close.

