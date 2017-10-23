By virtue of a tie-breaker, the Union Knights earned their 10th straight consecutive playoff berth — the longest active streak among Class 2A teams — despite losing its third game of the season on Friday and finishing third in Class 2A, District 4.

Ironies abound for the 2017 Union team. After losing the championship game to Boyden-Rock Hull last November, the Knights began the season with first-time starters at all but five of its top 25 positions (including the 11 offensive and defensive positions, as well as long-snapper, holder and kicker).

They lost Week 1, to Marion, 47-22, suffering what would be their worst defeat of the season.

They followed that loss with five lop-sided wins, defeating the next five opponents by a combined score of 231-27. But two of their final three games game against teams that would end up with just one loss between them: District foes Cascade and Waukon. Both ranked in the Top 5 in most polls, Cascade and Waukon finished 1-2 in the district. Waukon’s only defeat was a 25-20 loss at Cascade.

On Friday, Cascade defeated Union, 28-21, breaking a 21-21 tie with 32 seconds left to play, on an 89-yard TD pass.

Union had been ranked No. 7 in one poll, even after losing to Waukon. Yet, the Knights found themselves, despite being ranked in the Top 10 virtually all season, hoping to be one of the 16 to make the post-season. By virtue of a tie breaker, they did, edging out a few other teams with similar records by virtue of the high number of points they scored in that 5-game winning streak.

Union plays at Aplington-Parkersburg (8-1) this Friday, with a possible rematch with Cascade awaiting them should they defeat A-P. Cascades hosts West Liberty (6-3) in Round 1.

See an album of 200 photos of the Union/Cascade game by Union mom Krystal Schmitz HERE.

See game stats compiled by Union staff members below:

