Two Union seniors who played most of the team’s downs on both offense and defense have received All-State recognition from the Iowa Newspaper Association.

Koby Alpers was named to the Class 2A 1st team; Carter Brehm the Class 2A 2nd team.

Alpers scored 21 TDs for the Knights, 11 on pass receptions and 10 rushing. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry and 19 yards per catch. He caught 43 passes this season for 813 yards. Alpers was also the team’s second-leading tackler

“Koby is a playmaker, a mentally- and physically-tough teammate who fights through injuries time and time again to contribute,” says Coach Joe Hadachek. “He is versatile as a wide receiver, wildcat quarterback, reverse runner, defensive back, and punt returner.”

Brehm played right tackle and nose guard for the Knights this season, after moving from center.

“Carter’s heart is as big as his body,” says Hadachek. “He is a leader who takes care of the underclassmen without being asked. He made the move as a team player from center to right tackle out of team need. He played both ways for us, doubling as a nose guard and getting double-teamed the majority of the time.”

Alpers, Brehm and the rest of the Knights and their families and fans will gather at the school Sunday, Dec. 3, for their Reward and Recognition Ceremony in the UHS gym.