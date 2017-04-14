By Janet Woodhouse
Brandi Gerber was the medalist in the VS Vikettes’ win at Independence on Thursday.
Meet summary:
V-S Girls Golf
April 13, 2017
Wildcat Golf Course, Shellsburg par 35
Dual with Independence
Weather: 60s, partly sunny
Team Scores:
Vinton-Shellsburg 188
Independence 208
Medalist:
Brandi Gerber, V-S 44
Runners Up:
Rachel Tandy, V-S 45
Kelsey Gruber, Indee 45
Individuals, V-S:
Brandi Gerber 44
Rachel Tandy 45
Alex Maynard 49
Emily Blake 50
Lillie Lamont 52
Abbe Wilson 55
(count low four scores)
JV
Medalist:
Carli Lang 56
Claire Smith, Jordan Pattee and Catherine Steele rounded out JV.
V-S varsity girls golf now stands at 4 – 0! We had weather conditions that were golfer friendly and our team shot solid rounds. Junior Brandi Gerber earned first time medalist honors with a stellar 44. Rachel
Tandy, also a junior, was right behind her with a 45. Alex Maynard recovered from difficulty on hole number five to also post a round in the 40s; she had a nice day on the putting greens as well. Senior
Emily Blake rounded out our varsity scoring. Freshman Lillie Lamont played her first varsity meet and was solid on all but a couple of holes. Freshman Carli Lang parred number eight and earned JV
medalist honors for the first time and sophomore Claire Smith broke into
the 50s for the first time. Except for Ms Lamont, our freshmen and sophomore are new to golf and are improving nicely.
V-S will not be at home again until May 8 when we host the WAMAC Super Meet at Wildcat. Monday both varsity and JV will compete in a quad at Williamsburg; Tuesday we travel to Tara Hills for a dual with Benton. Saturday, April 22 varsity will return to Tara Hills for the annual Benton Invitational.