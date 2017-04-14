By Janet Woodhouse

Brandi Gerber was the medalist in the VS Vikettes’ win at Independence on Thursday.

Meet summary:

V-S Girls Golf

April 13, 2017

Wildcat Golf Course, Shellsburg par 35

Dual with Independence

Weather: 60s, partly sunny

Team Scores:

Vinton-Shellsburg 188

Independence 208

Medalist:

Brandi Gerber, V-S 44

Runners Up:

Rachel Tandy, V-S 45

Kelsey Gruber, Indee 45

Individuals, V-S:

Brandi Gerber 44

Rachel Tandy 45

Alex Maynard 49

Emily Blake 50

Lillie Lamont 52

Abbe Wilson 55

(count low four scores)

JV

Medalist:

Carli Lang 56

Claire Smith, Jordan Pattee and Catherine Steele rounded out JV.

V-S varsity girls golf now stands at 4 – 0! We had weather conditions that were golfer friendly and our team shot solid rounds. Junior Brandi Gerber earned first time medalist honors with a stellar 44. Rachel

Tandy, also a junior, was right behind her with a 45. Alex Maynard recovered from difficulty on hole number five to also post a round in the 40s; she had a nice day on the putting greens as well. Senior

Emily Blake rounded out our varsity scoring. Freshman Lillie Lamont played her first varsity meet and was solid on all but a couple of holes. Freshman Carli Lang parred number eight and earned JV

medalist honors for the first time and sophomore Claire Smith broke into

the 50s for the first time. Except for Ms Lamont, our freshmen and sophomore are new to golf and are improving nicely.

V-S will not be at home again until May 8 when we host the WAMAC Super Meet at Wildcat. Monday both varsity and JV will compete in a quad at Williamsburg; Tuesday we travel to Tara Hills for a dual with Benton. Saturday, April 22 varsity will return to Tara Hills for the annual Benton Invitational.