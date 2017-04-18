By Janet Woodhouse

V-S Girls Golf, April 17, 2017

Quad at Williamsburg

Stone Creek Golf Course, par 35

Weather: Incredible! Sunny, warm, no wind

Team Scores:

Vinton-Shellsburg 190

Williamsburg 192

Clear Creek-Amana 218

Marion 224

Medalist:

Rachel Tandy V-S 45

Runners-up:

Kayte Jacoby Wmsburg 46

Sophie Willette Marion 46

Brandi Gerber V-S 46

(determined by card back)

V-S Varsity Individual Scores:

Rachel Tandy 45

Brandi Gerber 46

Halie Engler 48

Emily Blake 51

Lillie Lamont 51

Alex Maynard 59

JV Medalist:

Abbe Wilson V-S 52

JV Team Scores:

Williamsburg 232

V-S 256

Marion 284

CC-A no team

It was a perfect afternoon for playing golf on a beautiful, challenging course. Stone Creek has more than 30 bunkers/sand traps. But our team didn’t let the course beat them; only Abbe Wilson had played here before. Varsity is now 7-0. Ms Tandy shot the lone 45 and was medalist; Ms Gerber’s 46 was close behind. We were glad to have Halie Engler back from the disabled list. The team all learned from this experience. Our putting was consistent today; low putts were Brandi Gerber and Alex Maynard with 17. Abbe Wilson had the sole birdie this day; a 2 on number 5, a par three next to both water and sand; she also earned a medal for the first time!

This Thursday varsity and JV will play a dual at Tara Hills with Benton; Saturday varsity will play at Tara Hills for their 18 hole invitational. Next Monday varsity will play again at Pin Oaks in Manchester in their 9 hole invitational.