By Janet Woodhouse
V-S Girls Golf, April 17, 2017
Quad at Williamsburg
Stone Creek Golf Course, par 35
Weather: Incredible! Sunny, warm, no wind
Team Scores:
Vinton-Shellsburg 190
Williamsburg 192
Clear Creek-Amana 218
Marion 224
Medalist:
Rachel Tandy V-S 45
Runners-up:
Kayte Jacoby Wmsburg 46
Sophie Willette Marion 46
Brandi Gerber V-S 46
(determined by card back)
V-S Varsity Individual Scores:
Rachel Tandy 45
Brandi Gerber 46
Halie Engler 48
Emily Blake 51
Lillie Lamont 51
Alex Maynard 59
JV Medalist:
Abbe Wilson V-S 52
JV Team Scores:
Williamsburg 232
V-S 256
Marion 284
CC-A no team
It was a perfect afternoon for playing golf on a beautiful, challenging course. Stone Creek has more than 30 bunkers/sand traps. But our team didn’t let the course beat them; only Abbe Wilson had played here before. Varsity is now 7-0. Ms Tandy shot the lone 45 and was medalist; Ms Gerber’s 46 was close behind. We were glad to have Halie Engler back from the disabled list. The team all learned from this experience. Our putting was consistent today; low putts were Brandi Gerber and Alex Maynard with 17. Abbe Wilson had the sole birdie this day; a 2 on number 5, a par three next to both water and sand; she also earned a medal for the first time!
This Thursday varsity and JV will play a dual at Tara Hills with Benton; Saturday varsity will play at Tara Hills for their 18 hole invitational. Next Monday varsity will play again at Pin Oaks in Manchester in their 9 hole invitational.