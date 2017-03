The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes track team competed in its second indoor meet this season on Tuesday. The 4 x 200 team members came home with T-shirts announcing that they are champions of their event.

The four runners — Hannah Kalous, Sarah Schminke, Olivia Erhardt and Hanna Timmerman — came in first of 26 teams in that event, with a time of 1:56.43.

Last week, the Vikettes competed at the Dickinson Relays in the UNI-Dome.

See complete results HERE.