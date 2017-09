The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes hosted Benton Community Thursday in their first match at home this season.

Benton won, 25-14, 25-10, 25-19.

On Saturday, the Vikettes host a tournament. Other participating teams include Camanche, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Hampton-Dumont, Iowa Valley Community, Janesville, Valley Lutheran and West Delaware.

