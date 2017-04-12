Rachel Tandy led the VS Vikette golf team to victory in the only meet it will play this season at the Vinton Country Club.

The Vikettes hosted South Tama on Tuesday, defeating them by a team score of 190 to 230 in the varsity match. Rachel Tandy tied with S. Tama’s Madison Rohach for medalist honors at 46. Emily Blake was second with 47.

Although she was listed among the JV players, Vikette freshman Lillie Lamont carded a 47, which would have tied her for second in the varsity competition.

See Coach Janet Woodhouse’s summary below:

V-S Girls Golf, April 11, 2017; Vinton Country Club, par 35; Dual with South Tama

Weather conditions: cool, 50s, sunny

Team Scores:

Vinton-Shellsburg: 190

South Tama 230

Co-Medalists:

Rachel Tandy, V-S 46

Madison Rohach, STC 46

Runner-up:

Emily Blake, V-S 47

Varsity Individuals:

Rachel Tandy 46

Emily Blake 47

Brandi Gerber 48

Alex Maynard 49

Abbe Wilson 55

Halie Engler WD

JV

Medalist: Lillie Lamont V-S 47

Also playing JV were Claire Smith, Carli Lang and Catherine Steele.

In only our second meet, we met a team goal tonight: we had four in the 40s! Actually we had five!! Our varsity again was solid, even without Halie Engler who had to withdraw due to an injury. Rachel Tandy repeated as a medalist, and Emily Blake earned varsity runner-up honors for the first time. Some still had putting woes, but Emily Blake had 15 and Alex Maynard 16, both below the 18 putts we shoot for. The greens were faster than we had been playing and we need to learn to adjust. Freshman Lillie Lamont playing in her first high school meet shot a nice round of 47 with a birdie on #9! Each of our new members has been improving. Many of the team members shot extra rounds this past weekend and it is evident in lower scores!

Next Monday we have a varsity/JV quad at Williamsburg followed by a dual hosted by Benton at Tara Hills on Thursday. Varsity will play in their first 18 hole tournament on Saturday, April 22 hosted by Benton.