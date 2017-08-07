The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) sponsors the All-Star Series which is held Aug. 3rd-6th in Des Moines. Teams are: Large Schools East, Large Schools West, Small Schools East and Small Schools West. A coaching staff picks the top 16 players from half the state to determine the teams. Small Schools East is comprised of the top 16 players from Class 3A, 2A, and 1A players from the eastern half of the State. They play a 3 game round robin tournament culminating with Championship / Consolation games on Sunday. The players enjoyed a Triple AAA “I” Cubs game at Principal Park on Friday Night and attended an Honors Banquet on Saturday night to recognize these top players’ achievements over the past season.
Viking pitcher Nate Struve and catcher Will Edwards worked together as the battery in one of those games, earning a win.
The Small Schools East team beat Large Schools East 11-8. VS pitcher Nathan Struve started on the mound for Small Schools East. He pitched 6 very solid innings and earned the win. He had 5 strikeouts, 2 walks, and allowed 8 hits and 4 runs. Will Edwards (catcher) was a late addition to the team due to an injury to another player. Will called a great game, as he and Nate were working well together to keep the Large Schools East off-balance all night. Offensively, Nathan reached base 3 times on walks and scored once. Will was walked once, scored and had a fielder’s choice.
The Small Schools East team finished second in the tournament.