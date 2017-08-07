The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) sponsors the All-Star Series which is held Aug. 3rd-6th in Des Moines. Teams are: Large Schools East, Large Schools West, Small Schools East and Small Schools West. A coaching staff picks the top 16 players from half the state to determine the teams. Small Schools East is comprised of the top 16 players from Class 3A, 2A, and 1A players from the eastern half of the State. They play a 3 game round robin tournament culminating with Championship / Consolation games on Sunday. The players enjoyed a Triple AAA “I” Cubs game at Principal Park on Friday Night and attended an Honors Banquet on Saturday night to recognize these top players’ achievements over the past season.

Viking pitcher Nate Struve and catcher Will Edwards worked together as the battery in one of those games, earning a win.