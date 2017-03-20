A week after leading the WaMac West team to victory in the annual Senior Shootout, Cole Smith will represent the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings in the annual Eastern Iowa All-Star Game on March 22nd at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
The event is a girls/boys double-header with the girls tipping at 6 pm and the boys following about 7:30 The event will also feature a 3-pt shootout during halftime of the girls game and we will also have a jamfest at the half of the boys game.
The game will be televised on KCRG TV 9.2. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 pm.
During the WaMac Senior Shootout, Smith scored 21 in the West’s 91-91 win over the East team last Saturday in Van Horne.
Boys Roster:
North (White Uniforms)
Name Height Position School
Joe Smoldt 6’1″ G Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10 Ethan Wyant 6’0″ G Jesup
Lowden Rockweiler 6’3″ G Decorah
Tristen Kautman 6’0″ G MFL Mar-Mac
2 Cole Smith 6’4″ G Vinton-Shellsburg
Max Techau 6’7″ F Cedar Rapids Xavier
50 Austin Phyfe 6’9″ F Waverly-Shell Rock
11 Connor Duax 6’5″ G Dubuque Hempstead
2 Drake Brewster 6’6″ F Cedar Rapids Kennedy
21 Max Smith-Drahos 6’1″ G Cedar Rapids Prairie
South (Dark Uniforms)
Name Height Position School
2 Devontae Lane 6’2″ G Iowa City West
10 Ray Miller 6’0″ G Davenport Central
12 Niko Gosnell 6’7″ F Lone Tree
15 Dakota Sonkensen 6’3″ G Camanche
23 Abe Kinrade 6’8″ F Maquoketa
23 Cooper Kabela 6’5″ F West Branch
24 Austin Ash 6’2″ G Mt. Vernon
30 Connor McCaffery 6’5″ G Iowa City West
33 Bailey Basala 6’6″ G North Scott
42 Seth Moeller 6’4″ G Prince of Peace
Girls Roster
North (White Uniforms)
Name Height Position School
40 Katie Harken 5’11” G Waverly-Shell Rock
5 Victoria Hazard 5’11” G Janesville
12 Aliyah Robinson 5’5″ G Waterloo West
Ashley Funk 5’8″ G Central Elkader
53 Megan Groneau 6’4″ F Dubuque Hempstead
Marissa Schroeder 6’1″ F Bellevue Marquette
34 Savannah Domeyer 6’2″ F Clayton Ridge-Guttenberg
Brianna Mensen 5’11” F Maquoketa Valley
23 Morgan Pitz 5’10” G W. Dubuque
24 Tahya Campbell 5’9″ G Waterloo West
South (Dark Uniforms)
Name Height Position School
22 Shania Boyd 5’5″ G Columbus Junction
5 Johanna Myers 6’0″ F Burlington Notre Dame
43 Josie Durr 5’8″ G Solon
24 Rachel Stewart 5’6″ G Davenport West
52 Kaitlyn Volesky 5’11 F Mt. Vernon
34 Kenya Earl 5’11” F Iowa City High
40 Kennedy Dighton 6’1″ F Cedar Rapids Jefferson
13 Lexi Noonan 5’10” F Cedar Rapids Xavier
Kelsey Hora 5’5″ G Highland
12 Jasmine Harris 5’10” G Davenport Assumption