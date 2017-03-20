A week after leading the WaMac West team to victory in the annual Senior Shootout, Cole Smith will represent the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings in the annual Eastern Iowa All-Star Game on March 22nd at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

The event is a girls/boys double-header with the girls tipping at 6 pm and the boys following about 7:30 The event will also feature a 3-pt shootout during halftime of the girls game and we will also have a jamfest at the half of the boys game.

The game will be televised on KCRG TV 9.2. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 pm.

During the WaMac Senior Shootout, Smith scored 21 in the West’s 91-91 win over the East team last Saturday in Van Horne.

Boys Roster:

North (White Uniforms)
Name Height Position School
Joe Smoldt 6’1″ G   Gladbrook-Reinbeck
10 Ethan Wyant  6’0″ G  Jesup
Lowden Rockweiler 6’3″ G  Decorah
Tristen Kautman 6’0″ G  MFL Mar-Mac
2 Cole Smith 6’4″ G Vinton-Shellsburg
Max Techau 6’7″ F  Cedar Rapids Xavier
50 Austin Phyfe  6’9″  F  Waverly-Shell Rock
11 Connor Duax  6’5″ G  Dubuque Hempstead
2 Drake Brewster  6’6″  F  Cedar Rapids Kennedy
21 Max Smith-Drahos 6’1″ G  Cedar Rapids Prairie

 

South (Dark Uniforms)
Name Height Position School
2 Devontae Lane  6’2″ G   Iowa City West

10 Ray Miller 6’0″ G  Davenport Central
12 Niko Gosnell  6’7″ F  Lone Tree
15 Dakota Sonkensen  6’3″ G  Camanche
23 Abe Kinrade 6’8″ F  Maquoketa
23 Cooper Kabela  6’5″ F  West Branch
24 Austin Ash 6’2″ G  Mt. Vernon
30 Connor McCaffery 6’5″ G  Iowa City West
33 Bailey Basala 6’6″ G  North Scott
42 Seth Moeller 6’4″ G  Prince of Peace
Girls Roster
North (White Uniforms)
Name Height Position School

40 Katie Harken  5’11” G  Waverly-Shell Rock
5 Victoria Hazard 5’11” G  Janesville

12 Aliyah Robinson  5’5″ G   Waterloo West

Ashley Funk  5’8″ G  Central Elkader

53 Megan Groneau  6’4″  F  Dubuque Hempstead

Marissa Schroeder  6’1″  F  Bellevue Marquette

34 Savannah Domeyer  6’2″  F  Clayton Ridge-Guttenberg

Brianna Mensen 5’11”  F  Maquoketa Valley

23 Morgan Pitz 5’10”  G  W. Dubuque

24 Tahya Campbell  5’9″  G  Waterloo West

 

South (Dark Uniforms)
Name Height Position School
22 Shania Boyd 5’5″ G  Columbus Junction
5 Johanna Myers 6’0″ F  Burlington Notre Dame
43 Josie Durr 5’8″ G Solon
24 Rachel Stewart 5’6″ G  Davenport West

52 Kaitlyn Volesky 5’11 F  Mt. Vernon
34 Kenya Earl 5’11” F  Iowa City High
40 Kennedy Dighton  6’1″ F  Cedar Rapids Jefferson
13 Lexi Noonan 5’10” F  Cedar Rapids Xavier
Kelsey Hora 5’5″ G  Highland
12 Jasmine Harris 5’10”  G  Davenport Assumption