A week after leading the WaMac West team to victory in the annual Senior Shootout, Cole Smith will represent the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings in the annual Eastern Iowa All-Star Game on March 22nd at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.

The event is a girls/boys double-header with the girls tipping at 6 pm and the boys following about 7:30 The event will also feature a 3-pt shootout during halftime of the girls game and we will also have a jamfest at the half of the boys game.

The game will be televised on KCRG TV 9.2. The doors will open to the public at 5:30 pm.

During the WaMac Senior Shootout, Smith scored 21 in the West’s 91-91 win over the East team last Saturday in Van Horne.

Boys Roster:

North (White Uniforms)

Name Height Position School

Joe Smoldt 6’1″ G Gladbrook-Reinbeck

10 Ethan Wyant 6’0″ G Jesup

Lowden Rockweiler 6’3″ G Decorah

Tristen Kautman 6’0″ G MFL Mar-Mac

2 Cole Smith 6’4″ G Vinton-Shellsburg

Max Techau 6’7″ F Cedar Rapids Xavier

50 Austin Phyfe 6’9″ F Waverly-Shell Rock

11 Connor Duax 6’5″ G Dubuque Hempstead

2 Drake Brewster 6’6″ F Cedar Rapids Kennedy

21 Max Smith-Drahos 6’1″ G Cedar Rapids Prairie

South (Dark Uniforms)

Name Height Position School

2 Devontae Lane 6’2″ G Iowa City West

10 Ray Miller 6’0″ G Davenport Central

12 Niko Gosnell 6’7″ F Lone Tree

15 Dakota Sonkensen 6’3″ G Camanche

23 Abe Kinrade 6’8″ F Maquoketa

23 Cooper Kabela 6’5″ F West Branch

24 Austin Ash 6’2″ G Mt. Vernon

30 Connor McCaffery 6’5″ G Iowa City West

33 Bailey Basala 6’6″ G North Scott

42 Seth Moeller 6’4″ G Prince of Peace

Girls Roster

North (White Uniforms)

Name Height Position School

40 Katie Harken 5’11” G Waverly-Shell Rock

5 Victoria Hazard 5’11” G Janesville

12 Aliyah Robinson 5’5″ G Waterloo West

Ashley Funk 5’8″ G Central Elkader

53 Megan Groneau 6’4″ F Dubuque Hempstead

Marissa Schroeder 6’1″ F Bellevue Marquette

34 Savannah Domeyer 6’2″ F Clayton Ridge-Guttenberg

Brianna Mensen 5’11” F Maquoketa Valley

23 Morgan Pitz 5’10” G W. Dubuque

24 Tahya Campbell 5’9″ G Waterloo West

South (Dark Uniforms)

Name Height Position School

22 Shania Boyd 5’5″ G Columbus Junction

5 Johanna Myers 6’0″ F Burlington Notre Dame

43 Josie Durr 5’8″ G Solon

24 Rachel Stewart 5’6″ G Davenport West

52 Kaitlyn Volesky 5’11 F Mt. Vernon

34 Kenya Earl 5’11” F Iowa City High

40 Kennedy Dighton 6’1″ F Cedar Rapids Jefferson

13 Lexi Noonan 5’10” F Cedar Rapids Xavier

Kelsey Hora 5’5″ G Highland

12 Jasmine Harris 5’10” G Davenport Assumption