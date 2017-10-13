Senior Cole Tharp let the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings cross country team with an 11th place finish in the WaMaC Conference meet on Thursday in Vinton. Vikette junio Libbie Timmerman led the Vikettes.

The 16 conference schools each take a turn hosting the large meet; it was VS’s turn this year. VS varsity coach John Frazier said much more work goes into the conference meet than the VS invitational, which includes approximately 600 runners.

Center Point-Urbana sophomore Adrianna Katcher won the girls meet with a time of 18:30. Benton Community, led by Sophia Gilbert’s 18:42 2nd place finish, finished first in team scoring in the varsity girl’s event.

Mount Vernon-Lisbon won the boys meet.

See more photos HERE.

See complete scores below

Varsity Boys

Varsity Girls

JV Boys

JV Girls