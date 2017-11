For one half, the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings played evenly with the much taller Western Dubuque opponents, and even led at half-time. But a strong Bobcat third quarter put the visitors in charge, and WD won 63-46.

Justin Bartz led the Vikes in points (16) and rebounds (9). Blake Bohnsack added 12 for VS. The Vikings travel to Manchester on Friday to play West Delaware.

