The Vinton-Shellsburg varsity football season endured a rough start on Friday, with the Vikings losing two more starting seniors to injuries in a 37-7 loss at Center Point Urbana.

Viking QB and defensive end Blake Bohnsack left the game early in the second half due to an ankle injury. He had thrown a 76-yard touchdown pass to Justin Bartz for the Vikings’ only score. Running back and linebacker Coleson Phelps was leading the team with seven tackles when he left the game late in the first half with a mild concussion. The VS running game, which had lost senior Justin Coots to a knee injury before the season began, was limited to 25 yards on 34 attempts.

The Vikings host Union on Friday in their home opener, in another non-district game.

