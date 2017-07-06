The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings won two games over Union by the 10-run rule Wednesday in Vinton, defeating the Knights, 10-0 and 13-3. Coach Jim Struve offered the following game summaries: Game 1



Vikings Win 10-0 in 5 innings over Union. David Bray pitched a complete game 3 hiiter to gain the Win. Tanner Davis, Will Edwards, and Blake Bohnsack each had 2 hits and Davis added a double and 3 RBI’s.

Game 2



Vikings earn the sweep as they Win 13-3 in 6 innings. Wes Edwards pitched a complete game— allowing 6 hits, striking out 3 and walking none to gain the Win. Will Edwards, Conner Miracle, and Tanner Davis had 2 hits a piece with Davis adding another double and 2 RBI’s.

Vikings are 31-3-1 on the season and play a critical West Division Conference DH at Marion on Friday July 7th. The Vikings are 12-0 and Marion is 11-1 in the West Division Conference race.