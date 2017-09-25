After a difficult first half of the 2017 football season, the Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings reversed their fortunes on Friday, winning 28-0 at South Tama.

QB Blake Bohnsack led the offense, scoring all four TDs while rushing for 181 yards. Of their 46 offensive plays, 44 were rushing attempts. Bohnsack and Seth Lazenby contributed to the win with interceptions while playing defense, and senior Isaac Wiley again led the Vikes with tackles with 8. Senior Coleson Phelps added 54 yards of rushing and 5 tackles. Cole Overton recorded four solo tackles and three assists. Kicker Alex Plasden made all four of his PAT tries and averaged 51 yards per kickoff.

The Vikings are now 1-4 on the season and 1-3 in District games. South Tama is 2-3. VS will play Charles City (1-4) for Friday’s Homecoming game.

See game stats HERE.