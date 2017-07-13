7-11 Waverly Game recap

Vikings lose 4-6 at Waverly. Game was tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the 6th inning when Waverly with 2 outs and runners on 2nd and 3rd hit an inside the park homerun to go ahead 6-3. Vikings battled back to score 1 run in the top of the 7th inning and had the tying run on 2nd base, but could get the timely hit. Blake Bohnsack pitched 5 1/3 innings and Scott Betterton pitched the final 2/3 inning to receive the loss. Scottie Wirth had 2 doubles and 2 RBI’s. Blake Bohnsack and Will Edwards each had 2 hits as Edwards and Jared Thompson each added a double. Nathan Struve had 2 RBI’s to complete the scoring.