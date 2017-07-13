Vikings lose 4-6 at Waverly. Game was tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the 6th inning when Waverly with 2 outs and runners on 2nd and 3rd hit an inside the park homerun to go ahead 6-3. Vikings battled back to score 1 run in the top of the 7th inning and had the tying run on 2nd base, but could get the timely hit. Blake Bohnsack pitched 5 1/3 innings and Scott Betterton pitched the final 2/3 inning to receive the loss. Scottie Wirth had 2 doubles and 2 RBI’s. Blake Bohnsack and Will Edwards each had 2 hits as Edwards and Jared Thompson each added a double. Nathan Struve had 2 RBI’s to complete the scoring.
Vikings finished the regular season 33-5-1…which is the “best regular season record” in school history. They are West Division Champions and finished in 2nd place—1 game back from being the Overall Conference Champs.
Vikings begin District Tournament action on Friday July 14th at Viking Field at 7:00pm versus South Tama.